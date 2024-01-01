rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228948
Banquet Piece with Mince Pie (1635) by Willem Claesz Heda.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Banquet Piece with Mince Pie (1635) by Willem Claesz Heda.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8228948

View CC0 License

Banquet Piece with Mince Pie (1635) by Willem Claesz Heda.

More