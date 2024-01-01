rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228951
Deborah Kip, Wife of Sir Balthasar Gerbier, and Her Children (1629&ndash;1630, reworked probably mid 1640s) by Sir Peter…
Deborah Kip, Wife of Sir Balthasar Gerbier, and Her Children (1629–1630, reworked probably mid 1640s) by Sir Peter Paul Rubens & Jacob Jordaens.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

ID : 
8228951

