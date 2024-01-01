rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228952
A Gentleman in Adoration before the Madonna (ca. 1560) by Giovanni Battista Moroni.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A Gentleman in Adoration before the Madonna (ca. 1560) by Giovanni Battista Moroni.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8228952

View CC0 License

A Gentleman in Adoration before the Madonna (ca. 1560) by Giovanni Battista Moroni.

More