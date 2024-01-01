rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228954
Cast Iron Balcony Rail (ca. 1936) drawing in high resolution by Al Curry.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8228954

View CC0 License

Cast Iron Balcony Rail (ca. 1936) drawing in high resolution by Al Curry.

