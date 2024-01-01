https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228961Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlacksmith Shop (1935–1942) by Perkins Harnly. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8228961View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 929 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2710 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4021 x 3113 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4021 x 3113 px | 300 dpi | 21.89 MBFree DownloadBlacksmith Shop (1935–1942) by Perkins Harnly. More