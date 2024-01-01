rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
A Hillside Path with Blooming Cherry Trees under an Overcast Sky (1905) by Francesco Paolo Michetti.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8228963

View CC0 License

