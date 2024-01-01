rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228966
Baptist Church (1901,1935&ndash;1942) by Perkins Harnly.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Baptist Church (1901,1935–1942) by Perkins Harnly.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8228966

View CC0 License

Baptist Church (1901,1935–1942) by Perkins Harnly.

More