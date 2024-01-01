rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228967
Woman Floating in a River Attended by Two Female Spirits (ca. 1895) drawing in high resolution by Frederick Trapp Friis.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

ID : 
8228967

