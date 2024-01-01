https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228970Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCity Hall at Thorn (1848) by Eduard Gaertner. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8228970View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 756 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2204 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2579 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2579 px | 300 dpi | 19.59 MBFree DownloadCity Hall at Thorn (1848) by Eduard Gaertner. More