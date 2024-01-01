rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228974
Cephalus and Pan at the Temple of Diana (ca. 1520&ndash;1522) by Bernardino Luini.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Cephalus and Pan at the Temple of Diana (ca. 1520–1522) by Bernardino Luini.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8228974

View CC0 License

Cephalus and Pan at the Temple of Diana (ca. 1520–1522) by Bernardino Luini.

More