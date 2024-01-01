https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228976Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBasket of Fruit (ca. 1830) by American 19th Century. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8228976View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1011 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2880 x 2427 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2880 x 2427 px | 300 dpi | 15.5 MBFree DownloadBasket of Fruit (ca. 1830) by American 19th Century. More