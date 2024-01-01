rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
A Copse of Trees (1863) drawing in high resolution by Karl Theodor Reiffenstein.
A Copse of Trees (1863) drawing in high resolution by Karl Theodor Reiffenstein.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

A Copse of Trees (1863) drawing in high resolution by Karl Theodor Reiffenstein.

