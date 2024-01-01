https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228991Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGarden of Thomas Veitch (ca. 1936) by Helen Miller, William Merklin and Gilbert Sackerman . Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8228991View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 947 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2761 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3231 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3231 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 22.29 MBFree DownloadGarden of Thomas Veitch (ca. 1936) by Helen Miller, William Merklin and Gilbert Sackerman . More