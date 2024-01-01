rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228994
Two Women in Classical Dress during mid 1640s drawing in high resolution by Claude Lorrain.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8228994

View CC0 License

