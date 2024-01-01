https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229009Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Old Cock by Félix Bracquemond (1833–1914) Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229009View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1099 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3205 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3362 x 3672 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3362 x 3672 px | 300 dpi | 13.51 MBFree DownloadThe Old Cock by Félix Bracquemond (1833–1914) More