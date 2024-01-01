https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229013Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStudy of a Right Hand drawing in high resolution by Benjamin Robert Haydon (1786–1846). Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229013View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 914 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2667 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3048 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3048 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 19.17 MBFree DownloadStudy of a Right Hand drawing in high resolution by Benjamin Robert Haydon (1786–1846). More