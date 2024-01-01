rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229047
Amsterdam Harbor Scene (ca. 1654&ndash;1655) by Reinier Nooms, called Zeeman.
Amsterdam Harbor Scene (ca. 1654–1655) by Reinier Nooms, called Zeeman.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8229047

View CC0 License

