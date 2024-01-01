rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229049
Dutch Ships near the Coast (early 1650s) by Willem van de Velde the Elder.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229049

View CC0 License

