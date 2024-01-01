https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229056Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAn Italianate Evening Landscape (ca. 1650) by Jan Both. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229056View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 958 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2793 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3269 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3269 px | 300 dpi | 27.75 MBFree DownloadAn Italianate Evening Landscape (ca. 1650) by Jan Both. More