https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229062Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAutumn–On the Hudson River (1860) by Jasper Francis Cropsey. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229062View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 660 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1926 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2254 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2254 px | 300 dpi | 23.06 MBFree DownloadAutumn–On the Hudson River (1860) by Jasper Francis Cropsey. More