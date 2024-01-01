rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229063
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8229063

View CC0 License

Capture of the "Savannah" by the "U.S.S. Perry" (1861) by Fritz Müller.

