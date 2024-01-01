rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229067
Genesis II (Schopfungsgeschichte II) (1914) print in high resolution by Franz Marc.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8229067

