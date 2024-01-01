rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229073
Berks County Almshouse (1878) by Charles C. Hofmann.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Berks County Almshouse (1878) by Charles C. Hofmann.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229073

View CC0 License

Berks County Almshouse (1878) by Charles C. Hofmann.

More