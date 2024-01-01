rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229076
Plucked Clean (1882) by William Michael Harnett.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Plucked Clean (1882) by William Michael Harnett.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229076

View CC0 License

Plucked Clean (1882) by William Michael Harnett.

More