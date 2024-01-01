https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229079Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHieronymus Bosch's Death and the Miser (c. 1485-1490) famous painting. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229079View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 402 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1172 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 1371 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1371 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 21.43 MBFree DownloadHieronymus Bosch's Death and the Miser (c. 1485-1490) famous painting. More