https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229091Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextQuilt Patches (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229091View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 988 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2882 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3373 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3373 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 21.57 MBFree DownloadQuilt Patches (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten. More