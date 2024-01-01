rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229091
Quilt Patches (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Quilt Patches (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229091

View CC0 License

Quilt Patches (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten.

More