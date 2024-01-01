https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229094Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYoung Woman with a Straw Hat (1884) painting in high resolution by Berthe Morisot. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8229094View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1008 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2941 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3442 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3442 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 40.34 MBFree DownloadYoung Woman with a Straw Hat (1884) painting in high resolution by Berthe Morisot. More