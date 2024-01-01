https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229099Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextQuilt - Meadow Lily Variant, c. 1937 by C.H. Hastings. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229099View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1185 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3458 x 3416 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3458 x 3416 px | 300 dpi | 17.37 MBFree DownloadQuilt - Meadow Lily Variant, c. 1937 by C.H. Hastings. More