https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229104Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextQuilt - "Double Star" (ca.1940) by Edith Towner. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229104View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 891 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2599 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3041 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3041 px | 300 dpi | 15.54 MBFree DownloadQuilt - "Double Star" (ca.1940) by Edith Towner. More