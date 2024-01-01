rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229126
Madonna and Child, with Saints Peter and John the Evangelist, and Man of Sorrows (ca. 1360) by Nardo di Cione.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
