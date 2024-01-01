rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229128
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Millia Davenport.
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Millia Davenport.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8229128

View CC0 License

Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Millia Davenport.

