https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229149
Stary Hrosenov (1889) by Karel Vitezslav Masek.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229149

View CC0 License

Stary Hrosenov (1889) by Karel Vitezslav Masek.

