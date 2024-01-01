https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229155Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Indian Bear Hunter (1911) by Henry Farny. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229155View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 690 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2013 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2300 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2300 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 17.52 MBFree DownloadThe Indian Bear Hunter (1911) by Henry Farny. More