https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229157Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMother and Three Children Making a Floral Wreath (ca. 1825) by American 19th Century. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229157View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1031 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3007 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 3436 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 3436 px | 300 dpi | 24.8 MBFree DownloadMother and Three Children Making a Floral Wreath (ca. 1825) by American 19th Century. More