https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229158Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSelf-Portrait: Interior of My New York Apartment (1927) by George Luks. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229158View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2463 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2809 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2463 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4000 x 2809 px | 300 dpi | 23.26 MBFree DownloadSelf-Portrait: Interior of My New York Apartment (1927) by George Luks. More