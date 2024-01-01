rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229160
The Music Room of Archduchess Margarete, Princess of Saxony, in Schloss Ambras (1870s) by Heinrich von Förster.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229160

View CC0 License

