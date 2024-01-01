https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229167Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAlbrecht Dürer's Madonna and Child [obverse] (c. 1496-1499) famous painting. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229167View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 971 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2831 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3313 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3313 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 51.77 MBFree DownloadAlbrecht Dürer's Madonna and Child [obverse] (c. 1496-1499) famous painting. More