https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229174Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBoathouse, Winter, Harlem River (ca. 1916) by Ernest Lawson. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229174View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 956 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2789 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3264 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3264 px | 300 dpi | 34.04 MBFree DownloadBoathouse, Winter, Harlem River (ca. 1916) by Ernest Lawson. More