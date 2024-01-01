rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229178
Fruit Still Life (ca. 1849) painting in high resolution by Robert Seldon Duncanson.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Fruit Still Life (ca. 1849) painting in high resolution by Robert Seldon Duncanson.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229178

View CC0 License

Fruit Still Life (ca. 1849) painting in high resolution by Robert Seldon Duncanson.

More