https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229186Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLucas Cranach's The Nymph of the Spring (after 1537) famous painting. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229186View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 793 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2312 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2706 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 793 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4096 x 2706 px | 300 dpi | 42.29 MBFree DownloadLucas Cranach's The Nymph of the Spring (after 1537) famous painting. More