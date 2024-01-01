rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229194
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by John Garay.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by John Garay.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229194

View CC0 License

Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by John Garay.

More