https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229194Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWall Paper Border (c. 1937) by John Garay. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229194View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 916 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2671 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3126 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3126 px | 300 dpi | 14.44 MBFree DownloadWall Paper Border (c. 1937) by John Garay. More