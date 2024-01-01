rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229206
Shane's Castle, Tenants' Dinner by James Bulwer (1794&ndash;1879).
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Shane's Castle, Tenants' Dinner by James Bulwer (1794–1879).

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229206

View CC0 License

Shane's Castle, Tenants' Dinner by James Bulwer (1794–1879).

More