rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229209
Printed Cotton (c. 1938) by J. Howard Iams.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Printed Cotton (c. 1938) by J. Howard Iams.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229209

View CC0 License

Printed Cotton (c. 1938) by J. Howard Iams.

More