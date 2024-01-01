rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229216
The Crippled and Sick Cured at the Tomb of Saint Nicholas (1425) by Gentile da Fabriano.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229216

View CC0 License

