https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Geometrical Elevation of the Peace Plaza and Façade of the Opera House (c. 1800) by Giacomo Quarenghi.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8229225

View CC0 License

Geometrical Elevation of the Peace Plaza and Façade of the Opera House (c. 1800) by Giacomo Quarenghi.

