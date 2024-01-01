rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229230
Tabernacle (1935&ndash;1942) by Josephine C. Romano.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Tabernacle (1935–1942) by Josephine C. Romano.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229230

View CC0 License

Tabernacle (1935–1942) by Josephine C. Romano.

More