https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229235Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHand Painted Wall (ca. 1939) by Martin Partyka. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229235View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 897 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2616 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3061 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3061 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 16.65 MBFree DownloadHand Painted Wall (ca. 1939) by Martin Partyka. More