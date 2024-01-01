rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229241
Claude Monet's Still Life with Bottle, Carafe, Bread, and Wine (ca. 1862-1863)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Claude Monet's Still Life with Bottle, Carafe, Bread, and Wine (ca. 1862-1863)

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8229241

View CC0 License

Claude Monet's Still Life with Bottle, Carafe, Bread, and Wine (ca. 1862-1863)

More