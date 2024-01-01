rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229249
The Potager of the Hôtel de Valentinois in Passy (ca. 1780) by Alexis Nicolas Pérignon the Elder.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8229249

View CC0 License

