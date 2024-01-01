rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229251
Restoration Drawing Wall Painting and Door, Facade Mission House (1941) by Cornelius Christoffels.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Restoration Drawing Wall Painting and Door, Facade Mission House (1941) by Cornelius Christoffels.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229251

View CC0 License

Restoration Drawing Wall Painting and Door, Facade Mission House (1941) by Cornelius Christoffels.

More